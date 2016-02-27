A general view of the exterior of the Pepco Holdings Inc corporate headquarters in Washington, in this file photo dated March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon Corp (EXC.N) made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N, after first rejecting the companies' improved offer.

Exelon said it would mull that revision.

"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement.

The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the $6.8 billion deal but reopened consideration in October.

The commission took two votes on the deal on Friday, at first rejecting Exelon's sweetened offer. Commissioner Joanne Doddy Fort offered a set of alternative measures, which the commission voted 2-to-1 to accept.

The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about 2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its website.

The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia.