Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
WASHINGTON Exelon Corp (EXC.N) said that it would "carefully review" a proposal made Friday by the D.C. Public Service Commission regarding its planned merger with Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N.
The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco, after it first rejected the companies' improved offer.
"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.