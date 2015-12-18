Regional bank First Horizon to buy Capital Bank for $2.2 billion
First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.
The agency that acts as the U.S. government's landlord and realtor has asked regulators in the District of Columbia to reject the merger of utilities Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc, unless it provides a better deal for taxpayers, the Washington Post reported.
Attorneys for the General Services Administration said the deal subsidizes the rates of residential customers at the expense of federal taxpayers, the Post said, citing filings it had reviewed.
The $6.8 billion deal should therefore be found to be not in the public interest unless changes are made, the agency said, according to the newspaper's report.
Pepco and Exelon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would sell its remaining 49.3 percent interest in Iroquois Gas Transmission System LP and an 11.8 percent stake in Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS) for $765 million.