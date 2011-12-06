Peregrine Pharmaceuticals' (PPHM.O) experimental lung cancer therapy reduced more tumors than standard treatment in a mid-stage study, a major step forward for a drug that may one day compete with Roche's ROG.VX top-selling Avastin.

The trial compared the tumor response rates of Peregrine's drug bavituximab -- given in combination with standard treatment of chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel -- with the chemotherapy drugs alone, in non-small cell lung cancer.

"Roughly the results are paralleling Avastin in many respects," Lifetech Capital analyst Stephen Dunn said.

"Bavituximab has a different mechanism of action but if you look at the clinical program, it mirrors Avastin in many respects."

Avastin, approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer and multiple other cancers, had 2010 sales of $6.2 billion.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally, killing more people than breast, colon, kidney, liver, skin and prostate cancers combined.

During the study, 39 percent of the patients treated with Peregrine's drug combination showed tumor reduction, compared with 26 percent of those treated with standard therapy alone, the company said.

Peregrine plans to report the secondary goals, including progression-free survival and overall survival, during 2012.

"Based on data to date, we expect these enhanced response rates to translate into a survival benefit," Roth Capital Partners analysts said in a note to clients.

Bavituximab is an antibody designed to bind to a type of lipid that forms the cell membrane and becomes exposed in malignant or virally infected cells, triggering the body's immune system to attack the damaged cells.

In addition to lung cancer, Peregrine is testing the drug as a treatment for other solid tumors, including pancreatic, liver and breast.

Shares of Tustin, California-based Peregrine, which has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, were up 38 percent at $1.38 on Nasdaq.

About 5 million shares, or nearly 12 times the stock's 10-day moving average volume, had changed hands by Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)