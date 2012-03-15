Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd PWRD.O reported a 32 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue, partly helped by strong demand for its multiplayer role-playing game "Zhu Xian," sending its shares up 17 percent after hours.

Net income attributable to shareholders was 260 million yuan ($41.3 million), or 5.45 yuan (87 cents) per ADS, compared with 125.2 million yuan, or 2.36 yuan, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, known for its popular role-playing game "Legend of Martial Arts" earned 5.94 yuan (94 cents) per ADS.

"Our revenues ... beat the high end of our expectations, due to the strong performance of our existing games and the continued strength of our overseas business," Chief Executive Michael Chi said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter was 776.4 million yuan ($123.4 million).

The company, however, expects first-quarter revenue to decline to between 714 million yuan and 753 million yuan.

The company also named Senior Vice President Robert Xiao as its chief operating officer.

Shares of the company were up at $14.68 in trading after the bell. They closed at $12.55 Thursday on the Nasdaq.

