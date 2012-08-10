Debt collector Performant Financial Corp's (PFMT.O) shares rose more than 15 percent in their market debut, a day after the company scaled back its initial public offering.

Performant's IPO of 9 million shares was priced at $9 per share on Thursday. The company, which helps government agencies and private companies recover delinquent loans, was initially looking to sell 11.54 million shares at between $12 and $14 per share.

Several companies have been forced to downsize their offerings since the bungled Facebook Inc (FB.O) IPO of May as the market has grown wary of high valuations.

Performant's IPO price valued the company at about $406 million. The company is backed by private equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners, which owns more than 59 percent of it shares.

Private equity-backed restaurant operator CKE Inc, which was also expected to make its market debut on Friday, postponed its IPO citing market conditions.

Investor demand for financial IPOs has been weak over the past year.

Cash America International Inc's CSH.N online lending arm, Enova International, pulled its IPO in July blaming volatile markets.

Community Choice Financial Inc, a lender which provides services to the underbanked through a network of 435 retail storefronts across 14 states, also withdrew its IPO in May.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were among the underwriters to Performant's offering.

Performant's shares were up 10 percent at $9.91 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)