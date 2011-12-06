HONG KONG China's banking powerhouse, China Development Bank Corp (CDB), signaled its global ambitions on Tuesday as it launched an overseas investment platform and signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR (KKR.N), Permira and TPG Capital TPG.UL.

China's state-owned CDB CHDB.UL, which is transforming into a commercial lender from a government-focused bank, has been stepping up investment in domestic funds as well as in several Sino-foreign funds aimed at facilitating cross-border investment.

The move reflects CDB's ambition to become a globally competitive institution, as well as Beijing's desire to fund overseas expansion by Chinese companies.

"Hong Kong-based CDB International will participate in direct investment and asset management, making use of the CDB brand and government resources to help Chinese companies invest overseas," CDB said in a statement issued after announcing the tie-ups.

CDB owns a minority stake in TPG.

It said an agreement had also been signed with Hong Kong property developer New World Development Co (0017.HK), controlled by tycoon Cheng Yu-Tung.

Established in 2009, CDB Capital -- a unit of CDB -- has invested in and managed 19 funds financing non-finance sectors, with an ambition to grow into a world-class asset manager with more than 600 billion yuan ($94.3 billion) in assets under management over the next 10 years.

CDB Capital has been active in recent years in making investments in strategically important Sino-foreign private equity funds to help Chinese companies expand abroad, a trend encouraged by the government.

For example, Infinity Group, founded by CDB and Israel's biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has so far funded 10 overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies, Infinity managing partner Amir Gal-Or told Reuters in October.

Other Chinese-foreign funds include the China-Africa Development Fund, the Sino-Belgian Fund and the ASEAN Fund.

In a separate statement, European private equity firm Permira said the strategic agreement will help the two parties to pursue private equity investments in China and overseas.

Permira will become CDB Capital's sole European private equity partner, the statement added.

(Writing by Denny Thomas, Editing by Mark Potter)