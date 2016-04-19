Miner Rio Tinto launches $2.5 billion bond buyback
LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it would launch a new bond buyback of up to $2.5 billion in an effort to cut debt.
LONDON Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the brewer which is in the process of acquiring rival SABMiller SAB.L, said it accepted an offer from Japan's Asahi Group (2502.T) for Peroni and a group of other SAB beer brands.
AB InBev said Asahi's acquisition of the brands was conditional on the successful closing of its takeover of SAB.
Asahi Group had said in February that it was in exclusive talks to buy SAB's Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for 2.55 billion euros ($2.9 billion), as it looks to offset slow growth in its home market.
The sale is part of AB InBev's plan to secure antitrust approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SAB, agreed last year.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it would launch a new bond buyback of up to $2.5 billion in an effort to cut debt.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE China's state-owned Sinochem is no longer pursuing an investment in Noble Group Ltd due to concerns over the finances and business outlook of the loss-making commodity trader, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.