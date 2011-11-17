Perry Ellis International Inc (PERY.O) said shoppers refused to pay more for wardrobe basics like denims, forcing the clothes maker to discount heavily and leading to margins that are likely to stay weak in the near future.

Shares of the company fell almost 36 percent on Thursday -- their biggest intraday fall -- to $13.82, a level not seen in almost two years. The stock, which was the top percentage loser on Nasdaq, was later trading down 21 percent at $15.75.

The company catering to retailers like Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Dillard's Inc (DDS.N), failed to refresh its merchandise, which hurt sales further.

"Some of the products (were) not differentiated enough ... to warrant an increase in price," Chief Operating Officer Oscar Feldenkreis said.

Like many apparel makers trying to sell on discounts in a highly competitive market, Miami-based Perry Ellis raised promotional activities in October and November as its namesake brand and Rafaella did not sell well.

Third-quarter sales of $248.4 million trailed analysts' view of $254.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive George Feldenkreis said customers, trained to shop at bargains, are waiting it out till the last minute to make purchases.

"(The customer) is waiting before he commits his dollar in what continues to be a very challenging economy," Feldenkreis said on a call with analysts.

Perry Elllis, whose brands include Laundry by Shelli Segal, Cubavera and Jantzen, earned $6.5 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $7.2 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings lagged market estimates for the first time in at least two years as Aug-Oct gross margins fell 240 basis points to 33.2 percent for.

