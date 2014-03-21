Luxury shoe brands Jimmy Choo and Bally put up for sale
LONDON British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale to try to maximize shareholder value as majority investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods.
LIMA A consortium formed by builders from Peru, Spain and Italy presented the sole bid for the construction of a $6.6 billion transportation line in Lima, state investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.
Three consortiums were qualified to bid in the auction, but only one did - Nuevo Metro de Lima.
The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi, Italian firms Impregilo (SALI.MI), Ansaldo STS (STS.MI), and Ansaldo Breda and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de Infraestructura.
Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj
SAO PAULO Johnson & Johnson , Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.