Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
CALLAO, Peru - Crew members of the Kon-Tiki2 scientific expedition prepare the sails and riggings on rafts before they are blessed and hoisted into the sea for their 8,000 km (5,000 mile), four-month journey from South America to Polynesia and back.
The two wooden rafts, called Tupac Yupanqui and Rahiti Tane, were designed to replicate crafts used 6,000 years ago as a testament to how ancient people traveled between South America and Polynesia.
The international team of 14 adventurers and scientists, who come from nine countries, named the expedition Kon-Tiki 2 after the 1947 journey by raft across the Pacific led by Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl.
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.