LIMA A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook buildings in the Peruvian capital Lima on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake struck near the province of Yauyos, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of Lima, at a depth of 94 km (59 miles), Peru's Geophysical Institute said.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)