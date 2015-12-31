Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LIMA - Performing their annual end-of-year ritual at the feet of the "Christ of the Pacific" statue in Lima, Peruvian shamans have voiced their predictions for 2016.
Blowing into a "pututu", an Andean wind instrument, the men sang and danced as they focused their attention on photographs of world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama.
Among the predictions -- the U.S. will lift its economic embargo on Cuba as well as more attacks in Europe.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.