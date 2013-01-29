Pervasive Software Inc said it had agreed to be acquired by Actian Corp, after the privately held big data management company raised its earlier offer by about 8 percent to $161.9 million.

Actian will offer $9.20 in cash to Pervasive shareholders for each Pervasive share. The offer price represents a premium of 2 percent to Pervasive's closing price of $9.05 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Actian, headquartered in California, had raised its bid for Texas-based Pervasive twice. It initially offered $8.50 per share last August, and increased the price to $9.00 in November.

Pervasive's share price has risen about 12 percent since it attracted Actian's interest last August. Pervasive's revenue rose 6 percent in the six months ended December 2012, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Actian, backed by private equity firm Garnett & Helfrich Capital, builds apps for big data management through its cloud development platform. It also owns databases that help analyze big data faster for customers such as Oxford University, Cathay Pacific Airways and Lufthansa.

"We believe the two companies' complementary product portfolios, track record of technological innovation and well-established customer bases provide a platform for compelling synergies," Pervasive Chief Executive John Farr said.

Shea & Company, LLC advised Pervasive on the deal, while Evercore Partners advised Actian on the deal. TC Lending LLC, a unit of TPG Specialty Lending Inc, committed to provide debt financing for the transaction, Actian and Pervasive said in separate statements.

Pervasive said it expected to close the deal in the second calendar quarter of 2013.

(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)