MADRID Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Friday it had proposed Deloitte DLTE.UL as the administrator of Spanish fishing firm Pescanova (PVA.MC), which has filed for insolvency.

A Spanish court accepted Pescanova's insolvency filing on Thursday and put the CNMV in charge of appointing independent administrators.

Pescanova has filed for insolvency on 1.5 billion euros of debt but financial sources who have had dealings with the company say total debt is probably more than double that amount, potentially making it the country's third-largest bankruptcy.

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; editing by Keiron Henderson)