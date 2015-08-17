Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.
Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and JP Morgan are among the underwriters to the IPO.
Petco was taken private in a $1.8 billion leveraged buyout by TPG Capital and Leonard Green in 2006.
The San Diego-based company filed for a nominal fund raising of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.