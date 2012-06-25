RIO DE JANEIRO Shares in Brazilian energy company Petrobras on Monday slid the most since 2008 as investors worried the company will not control costs and meet output goals, despite pledges of "more realistic" planning by the state-led company's chief executive.

Petrobras shares fell 8.95 percent even after the government raised wholesale gasoline and diesel prices in Brazil for the first time since 2006 to help the company cut refining losses and help fund its five-year, $237 billion investment plan.

"We need to reduce the operational costs of our company, and I don't just mean the cost of the employees' year-end party," CEO Maria das Graças Foster's said at an event at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Foster told reporters slow production growth from the company's main offshore fields in the Campos Basin and soaring costs for new fields and refineries have crimped performance.

Attempting to explain this month's decision to raise its investment plan by 5.7 percent and cut production, she regretted some projects were behind schedule, over budget and poorly executed. She vowed to seek lower prices for hundreds of ships, dozens of oil platforms, and a myriad of supplies designed to help make Brazil one of the top four oil producers by 2020.

"We must feel uncomfortable -- comfort is no longer a word we use at this company," she said. Yet her pledge of "more realistic" planning did not stem the sell-off.

During her presentation to analysts and investors, Foster clicked through slides showing previous projections under annually revised five-year plans since 2003. Nine times in succession she concluded "targets missed."

Petrobras missed some targets by more than half a million barrels of oil and natural gas a day, or nearly a quarter of the company's Brazilian output of crude.

Near the end of her presentation, which lasted more than an hour and a half, Foster promised to do better for both the company's controlling shareholder, the Brazilian government, and "minority shareholders".

Her presentation did little to reassure investors who have watched Petrobras production lag targets for years while costs have soared and projects have been delayed. The company's stock is now worth less than it was in September 2007, before the company began announcing giant offshore oil discoveries that rank among the world's largest finds in the last three decades.

NOT BUYING HER PROMISES

"At present, we see no evidence of a different behavior for the company," Gustavo Gattass, oil and gas analyst with BTG Pactual in Rio de Janeiro, said in a note. "The five-year plan could cater to both the conservative and aggressive camps and the price increase raises more questions than it should."

Petrobras preferred shares (PETR4.SA), the company's most-traded class of stock, posted the biggest daily decline since November 12, 2008 to finish at 17.80 reais, the lowest close since October 3, 2011. The stock is down 12 percent over the past 12 months.

While controlled by Brazil's government, most Petrobras stock is owned by non-government investors and traded on stock exchanges in Brazil, the United States and other countries.

On Friday, Petrobras announced it would raise gasoline prices 7.83 percent and diesel 3.94 percent effective on Monday, the first fuel price rise since 2006. An increase was considered essential to finance the 2012-2016 investment plan.

By selling fuel at a loss, Petrobras' refining division has racked up losses of 14.45 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the 12 months ending March 31, an amount equal to nearly half the company's total profit in the period.

The government has prevented Petrobras from raising prices in an effort to control inflation and try to maintain Brazil's economic growth in the face of global economic headwinds such as the European debt crisis.

To prevent price increases from showing up at the pump and fueling consumer prices, the government cut an important tax on fuel to zero.

Earlier this month, Brazil's energy minister said there would be no fuel price hike. The finance minister, Petrobras' chairman, has regularly fought price increases.

The wholesale fuel price increase, though, may not be enough. The price charged for diesel in the domestic Brazilian market, the world's sixth-largest economy, is nearly 20 percent below global levels even after the increase, according to Credit Suisse Group analysts Emerson Leite and Andre Sobreira.

Leite and Sobreira cut their price target for Petrobras' U.S. traded shares (PBRa.N) to $25 from $27. U.S. traded preferred shares fell 8.9 percent in New York to $17.28.

"We have moved our forecasts to a scenario where Petrobras gets no additional price increases from now to 2015 as there is no more room for the government to offset price increase at the pump," Gattass said.

He also said he cut average annual 2012-2015 earnings forecasts for the company by 30 percent.

The 230,000 barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima Refinery, under construction near Recife in Brazil's Northeast is more than two years behind schedule and its cost has soared from about $4 billion to $17.1 billion, Petrobras said on Monday.

Two low-sulfur diesel refineries, originally scheduled to start operations in 2014 will not come on line until 2017 at the earliest.

Under the 2012-2016 plan, Petrobras will produce 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil and abroad in 2020, 11 percent less than expected in its previous five-year plan.

The 700,000-barrel-a-day cut in the 2020 output target represents foregone revenue of more than $23 billion a year at the current market price for Brent crude of $91.40 a barrel, a level within the $90-to-$100-a-barrel benchmark Brent price estimate Petrobras uses in the plan.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)