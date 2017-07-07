Petrobras to sell stake at Maromba oil field, in Campos basin

1 Min Read
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) disclosed on Thursday initial terms for a plan to sell its 70-percent stake in the Maromba oil field, at Campos basin, according to a securities filing.
Petrobras, as the firm is known, said its partner in the field, Chevron Corp (CVX.N), will also sell its 30-percent stake in the area located in shallow waters close to the fields of Peregrino and Papa-Terra.
Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler