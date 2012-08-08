BRASILIA Shares of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) jumped in Wednesday trading after Energy Minister Edison Lobao said an increase in local fuel prices is necessary.

Brazil needs to raise fuel prices again, Lobao told reporters, only weeks after Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices to curb refining losses and boost investment in domestic oil production. Lobao added that another gasoline price increase is possible this year, but no decision has been made yet.

The promise of more profitable local gasoline sales drove common shares of Petrobras (PETR3.SA) as much 5 percent and preferred shares climbed more than 4 percent to 21.10 reais in midday Sao Paulo trading.

Petrobras sought to ease investor concerns this week after posting its first quarterly loss in 13 years on Friday, saying the main factors behind the weak result, such as fuel imports, are likely to ease in the coming months.

On Monday, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster said the company is moving to narrow the gap between international and local fuel prices. Petrobras imports fuels at international prices and sells domestically at a loss due to government pricing policy.

The government allowed Petrobras to raise wholesale prices of gasoline and diesel in June for the first time in six years, but analysts viewed the increase as too little to reverse losses in distribution and refining.

Petrobras' refining unit posted a loss of 7 billion reais ($3.5 billion) in the second quarter, more than 50 percent larger than the division's first quarter loss.

Investors have pounded the company's share price, which lost nearly 40 percent since early 2010, while Brent crude futures have risen nearly 65 percent over the same period.

(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Writing by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)