SAO PAULO Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it has resumed negotiations with Sete Brasil Participações SA over vessel contracts.

Sete Brasil, which holds contracts to supply oil rigs to Petrobras, has filed for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court this year, after failing to pay some overdue debt.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)