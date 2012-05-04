PetroLogistics LP's PDH.N units fell 14 percent in their market debut, a day after the propylene producer priced its initial public offering at the bottom of an already lowered range.

The company sold its units for $17 apiece, after trimming its expected range to between $17 and $19 per unit from its initial range of $19 to $21.

The Houston-based company offered 1.5 million units and Propylene Holdings LLC sold the remaining 33.5 million units.

The company had filed with U.S. regulators in June to raise up to $600 million in an IPO.

Private equity firms Lindsay Goldberg and York Capital Management directly and indirectly own about 63 percent of PetroLogistics.

According to a regulatory filing, the company owns and operates the world's largest propane dehydrogenation facility, that processes propane into propylene.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global and UBS Securities acted as lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)