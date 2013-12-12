Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling
OSLO Schlumberger , the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling .
PARIS France is fully involved in the next phase of PSA Peugeot Citroen's (PEUP.PA) development, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said after the carmaker acknowledged it was pursuing a deal with China's Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) underpinned by a capital increase.
Moscovici added on Thursday that the government wanted Peugeot to find strategic partners that would enable it to expand.
"We want this company to be able to conclude strategic partnerships that will enable it to achieve the renaissance that it deserves and to find financial partners that will give solid support to this development," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Paul Taylor)
TEL AVIV Strauss Coffee has agreed to buy back a 25.1 percent stake in the company held by buyout firm TPG Capital Management for 257 million euros ($279 million), its parent company Strauss Group said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.