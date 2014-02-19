PARIS French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) unveiled a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital tie-up with China's Dongfeng (0489.HK) and said the cash injection would buy time for a recovery after losing another 2.32 billion in 2013.

Dongfeng Motor Group and the French state will each pay 800 million euros for 14 percent of the carmaker to match the founding Peugeot family's reduced holding, Peugeot said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports.

The company unveiled new goals for its partnership with Dongfeng but warned that it may not halt losses until 2016 - a year later than initially promised.

"Everything is in place to give Peugeot a new lease of life as a major international carmaker," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said on a conference call.

"We have the products, the teams, the know-how and now we have a new balanced and stable ownership."

The loss at Peugeot's core auto division narrowed 30 percent to 1.04 billion euros - and net debt rose by about the same figure to 4.15 billion - as drastic investment cuts failed to halt the red ink.

But operational cash consumption came in at 426 million euros, outperforming the company's goal of cutting the previous year's 3 billion cash burn at least by half.

The net loss, which compares with a 5 billion euro deficit hit by asset writedowns in 2012, was deepened by an emerging market currency plunge that also contributed to a 2.4 percent decline in group sales to 54.09 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7272 euros)

(Editing by James Regan)