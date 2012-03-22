Etihad maintains investment in Air Berlin's Niki after TUI talks end
FRANKFURT Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Friday confirmed its commitment to its investment in Air Berlin's leisure airline Niki.
PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and General Motors (GM.N) will start work on joint projects by the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance, the French car maker said in a statement on Thursday.
Each of the companies has appointed five executives to a combined steering committee designed to oversee "activities that are currently part of the alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of cooperation", Peugeot said.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion Pharmaceutical subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected.