Pfizer Inc said its oral drug Inlyta received European approval as a second-line treatment for kidney cancer patients who do not respond to an initial chemotherapy.

The company said the approval was based on data from a late-stage trial which showed that the drug significantly extended progression-free survival in patients who failed to respond to treatment with Pfizer's Sutent.

Inlyta was approved in the United States for the same indication in January.

The drug, generically known as axitinib, works by inhibiting proteins that can influence tumor growth and cancer progression.

Renal cell carcinoma affects 102,000 people in Europe every year, the company said in a statement.

Pfizer's shares closed at $23.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

