Pfizer Inc said a U.S. health advisory panel voted against its drug to treat a rare neurodegenerative disease as the data did not show enough evidence of efficacy.

The panel's recommendation will be considered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when it takes a decision on tafamidis, a relatively minor product for the world's largest drugmaker.

Pfizer said the committee voted 13-4 against the drug.

FDA staff on Tuesday recommended rejecting the drug saying the data did not prove that it worked well in treating the disease.

Tafamidis, which is already approved in Europe under the name Vyndaqel, is meant to treat familial amyloid polyneuropathy, a fatal condition that affects as many as 10,000 people worldwide, including about 2,500 Americans.

