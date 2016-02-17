The logo of PGE Group is seen on PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna S.A. (Mining and Conventional Energy) building at the Belchatow Coal Mine, the biggest opencast mine of brown coal in Poland, near Belchatow, December 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Poland's biggest power producer PGEPGE.WA does not rule out takeovers of power generation assets if such opportunity comes up, the company's chief executive Marek Woszczyk said on Wednesday.

"Our experience shows that it is rather difficult to have attractive acquisitions, we are behaving in a conservative manner, but we do not rule out any option if it is justified and attractive," Woszczyk told a news conference.

The state-run PGE produces most of its electricity from highly-polluting lignite coal. Coal-based power generation has become loss-making in Poland mostly due to low power prices and high emission costs.

Earlier last year, local media reported that French utility EDF (EDF.PA) has launched a sale of its Polish coal-fired heating and power plants worth up to 2 billion zlotys ($507.14 million) and hired law firm Dentons and investment bank Rothschild to help.

($1 = 3.9437 zlotys)

