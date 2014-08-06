The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the Basel-based drugmaker's biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs ($6.9 billion).

The move endorses a favorable recommendation last month from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use(CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission.

($1 = 0.9096 Swiss franc)

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)