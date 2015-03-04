How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Johnson & Johnson is close to buying cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc in the coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
A bid from J&J is expected to value Pharmacyclics near its $17.5 billion market value or at a premium, FT said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Pharmacyclics, which markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J's Janssen unit, rose about 3 percent in extended trading.
Sales of Imbruvica, which has U.S. approvals for four forms of blood cancer, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said earlier.
Bloomberg reported last month, citing sources, that Pharmacyclics was mulling a sale and had attracted the interest of J&J and Novartis AG.
Any interest from J&J would be logical, considering its already established relationship with Pharmacyclics, Morningstar analyst Stefan Quenneville told Reuters.
Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics' shares were trading at $238 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 22 percent since the Bloomberg report on Feb. 25.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.