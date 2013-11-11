In the aftermath of the super typhoon that hit the Philippines on Saturday, international relief agencies were ramping up donation appeals. The death toll estimate is at 10,000, and the number of displaced is more than 600,000, according to the U.N.

Here are some of the organizations that are targeting efforts:

- Philippine Red Cross (www.redcross.org.ph/) - While the American Red Cross is also accepting donations for typhoon relief, you can go directly to the Philippine Red Cross 'Appeal for help for those affected by Supertyphoon Yolanda," as the storm is known in the Philippines. The organization's latest news report says the group has teams on their way to Samar, Leyte and Capiz. Follow updates on Twitter @philredcross

- Care (care.org/) - The organization operates in 84 countries to fight poverty, and is pledging to help at least 150,000 typhoon survivors by delivering aid. One of their relief workers, Sandra Bulling, is blogging from the scene now. "Here at the airport, there are many aid agencies all desperately trying to get to the area to help. The areas affected are all islands, so they're all difficult to reach even in normal times," she wrote on Sunday. Follow updates on Twitter @care

- World Food Program USA (wfpusa.org/) - With widespread flooding and destruction, the World Food Program is concentrating on delivering food aid to the area and has already pledged $2 million for the response. Donations can be made through the website or by texting the word AID to 27722 to instantly donate $10. Follow updates on Twitter @WFPUSA

- Habitat for Humanity (www.give2habitat.org/home) - The organization reports that as of Sunday, it estimates that more than 2,000 homes were totally destroyed in the storm area. The group is setting up an initial base in Cebu for its "Re-Build Philippines" campaign and is attempting to help 30,000 families initially with shelter repair kits. Follow updates on Twitter @Habitat_org

- Unicef (www.unicef.org/) - The UN relief agency that focuses on the needs of children says it is ready to airlift 60 metric tons of emergency supplies to the region. Donations can be made at the website or by calling 1-800-FOR-KIDS. Follow updates on Twitter @unicefusa

- Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org/) - The organization says it's going to focus its efforts first in the area of Leyte Province, with both personnel and relief supplies. Follow updates on Twitter @MSF_USA

- Oxfam (www.oxfam.org/) - The Oxfam team is on the ground already in the affected region. One team reported seeing children holding up signs saying "Help. We need water, food and medicines." Follow updates on Twitter @oxfam

(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here. Reporting by Beth Pinsker; editing by Andrew Hay)