MANILA - Along with food and drinks the Puzzle Cafe in downtown Manila is serving up heaps of understanding about autism and helping people with the developmental disorder integrate and interact with customers.

Nine waiters at the brightly-colored cafe have special needs and usually serve customers with the help of another employee who acts as a guide.

The cafe is was started by Ysabella Canoy, who has a degree is special education, and her family to help her brother and other people with special needs work in a friendly environment and to erase the stigma and stereotypes about autism.