Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
MANILA The Philippine central bank is looking into suspected money laundering activity involving millions of dollars, a senior official said on Friday, a day after a bank said it was investigating $81 million deposit made into one of its branches.
Unknown hackers managed to steal $81 million in a bank heist involving the Bangladesh central bank and the New York Federal Reserve, moving the money to entities in the Philippines and Sri Lanka, banking officials in Bangladesh said.
"We're still investigating," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla told reporters.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.