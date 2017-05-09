President Rodrigo Duterte (L) shakes hands with newly-appointed Philippines Central Bank Governor, Nestor Espenilla Jr, while Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez looks on during the Cabinet meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. Malacanang Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III (L), newly-appointed Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla (C) and Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella pose for a photo at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. Malacanang Photo/Handout via REUTERS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and newly-appointed Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. Malacanang Photo/Handout via REUTERS

Incoming Philippine Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla smiles as he walks back to his office after attending a news conference at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Manila, Philippines May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Lema

Incoming Philippine Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla speaks during a news conference at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Manila, Philippines May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Lema

MANILA The incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla on Tuesday said he will pursue a efficient, resilient and market-oriented agenda and is committed to reshaping the financial system to be more responsive to the broader economy.

In his first news conference since being named on Monday as successor to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco, Espenilla also said an existing reserve requirement policy would be reviewed, and the bank would be committed to protecting the financial system from criminal elements.

Espenilla said the system needed to be more equitable and inclusive and would need an innovative approach to address that. He expressed interest in working with legislators to relax bank secrecy laws and expand anti-money laundering laws to cover casinos.

