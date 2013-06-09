MANILA A shepherd-mix who lost her snout saving two girls returned on Sunday to her owner's home in the southern Philippines after eight months of veterinary treatment in the United States, earning a new title as "dog ambassador of goodwill".

On Saturday, two-year-old Kabang, her tail wagging, faced television cameras and fans at Manila International airport and toured a nearby upscale shopping mall and park frequented by dog lovers. She was an instant star.

Authorities are planning a short motorcade on Monday in honor of Kebang, which means "different colors" in local dialect, in the southern town of Zamboanga.

"What we want is to make her an ambassador of dog good will, and to promote responsible pet ownership," said Anton Lim, a veterinarian who accompanied Kabang to the University of California in Davis for surgery.

U.S. doctors closed her facial wound but could no longer save and reconstruct her nose. Kabang also survived a cancerous tumor and heartworm.

"What we see here - she saved two lives, so the whole world actually came together to save her."

Last year, Kabang jumped in front of a speeding motorcycle to save two young girls in Zamboanga. People from around the world donated lunch money to raise $27,000 for her medical treatment abroad.

