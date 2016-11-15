Employees load up shopping carts at a supermarket in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 31, 2016. Picture taken October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

MANILA Philippine economic growth likely eased in the third quarter as the impact of election spending waned, a Reuters poll showed, but is still expected to be robust enough to keep the Southeast Asian nation as one of the region's outperformers.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP is expected to have grown 1.1 percent in July-September, which marked the first three months of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in office, after a 1.8 percent expansion in April-June.

Forecasts from five of 15 analysts who gave quarter-on-quarter estimates ranged from 0.8 to 1.5 percent.

From a year earlier, the economy likely expanded 6.7 percent, slowing from the 7.0 percent annual climb in the second quarter but within the government's 6.3 to 7.3 percent forecast for third-quarter GDP.

Economic Planning Chief Ernesto Pernia said on Tuesday the 3 percent growth in farm output in the third quarter makes an above 7 percent economic growth during the period likely.

Duterte has inherited an economy that has enjoyed 70 quarters of uninterrupted growth, buoyed mainly by strong domestic demand.

The 71-year old leader promised to boost the country's growth trajectory to 7-8 percent during his six-year term by raising infrastructure spending and ensuring peace and order.

The central bank has kept policy settings steady since a 25 basis point hike in its key rate in September 2014, but will probably start raising rates in 2017 if inflation picks up as expected, some analysts have said.

