MANILA The Philippine economy may have expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter from the previous three months, as strong consumer spending was offset by weak exports, a Reuters poll showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was seen expanding a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, according to the median of the poll, slower than 2.0 percent growth in the last three months of 2015.

The forecasts of six economists ranged from 0.9 percent to 3.4 percent, while seven others did not give quarter-on-quarter estimates.

From a year earlier, the economy likely grew 6.6 percent in the first quarter, faster than the previous quarter's 6.3 percent expansion, buoyed by a burst of campaign spending in the run-up to the May 9 presidential election.

For the full-year, economists predicted growth of 6.1 percent, below the government's 6.8-7.8 percent growth target, but stronger than 5.8 percent expansion last year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)