MANILA Philippine inflation eased more than expected to a four-year low in August, giving the central bank ample room to hold rates steady at a record low to support one of Asia's fastest growing economies and buffer it from the challenges of a capital exodus roiling emerging markets.

Emerging market economies, particularly India and Indonesia which are struggling with slowing growth, yawning current account deficits and a reliance on foreign capital to fund these gaps, have seen their currencies dive in recent months.

The flight of capital from these markets has been magnified by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind own its bond-buying monetary stimulus, with investors drawn to dollar-based assets amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Still, despite recent policy action by India, Indonesia and Thailand to defend their beleaguered currencies, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is unlikely to raise interest rates at a meeting next week even in the face of a sharp decline in its peso currency.

With the Philippine economy in a sweet spot - lower inflation and strong growth - the central bank has ample headroom to maneuver policy.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent in August from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, the lowest in four years, due to lower costs of food and beverages, tobacco, utilities, and clothing. It was below analysts' 2.4 percent consensus estimate.

"The weaker peso might not be a convincing case for the BSP to hike rates," said Bernard Aw, economist at Forecast PTE in Singapore, adding the average exchange rate so far this year is still within the central bank assumption of 41 to 43 per dollar.

The key overnight borrowing rate has been kept steady at 3.5 percent since December, while the special deposit account rate has been left unchanged at 2.0 percent since June.

Indonesia raised its policy rates last week to defend its currency which sank to more than 4-year lows.

Manila's stock market has almost erased this year's gains and the peso is down about 7 percent this year, but unlike some of its neighbors the Philippine economy is enjoying strong growth and a current account surplus.

Inflation has remained benign in the Philippines despite robust economic growth which saw the Southeast Asian country match China's expansion for two consecutive quarters on the back of private and public spending.

The economy grew an annual 7.5 percent in the second quarter, above a 7.3 percent market estimate, and compared with a revised 7.7 percent growth in the first quarter.

Forecasts of continued benign consumer prices for the rest of the year will ensure the central bank can deal with any short-term uptick in imported inflation arising from a weaker currency.

The central bank said it has enough policy tools to handle capital outflows from emerging markets and geopolitical concerns in the Middle East that may put pressure on prices.

Thursday's data brought average inflation in the eight months to August at 2.8 percent, still below the central bank's 2013 target of 3-5 percent.

Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said authorities have policy room to cushion the impact of any price pressures if tensions in the Middle East push up commodity costs.

"The BSP has room in its policy tool kit to mitigate potential adverse effects coming from these factors," Tetangco said in a text message to reporters after the data's release.

Analysts in a Reuters poll in August forecast the economy would grow 7.0 percent this year, matching the top end of the government's target 6-7 percent this year.

