MANILA The Philippine central bank looks set to leave interest rates on hold for a second straight meeting on Thursday, and possibly well into next year, due to slower growth and falling prices.

All 12 analysts polled by Reuters said the central bank would keep the overnight borrowing rate PHCBIR=ECI and the rate on its short-term special deposit accounts (SDA) steady at 4.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, when it meets for the last time this year on Dec. 11

The expected pause in the central bank's tightening cycle comes as economic growth slowed to a more than five-year low in the third quarter and global oil prices slide.

"We think that the BSP (central bank) has enough room to keep rates on hold for the time being, at least up until end-first quarter of 2015 as inflation is clearly normalizing, thanks to collapsing oil prices," said Patrick Ella, economist at Security Bank.

Annual inflation slowed for the third straight month in November to a one-year low of 3.7 percent, helped by easing food prices and lower transport costs.

The central bank said official efforts to ensure adequate supply and distribution of goods should help temper price pressures that could stem from any production losses arising from typhoon Hagupit.

Farm damage from Hagupit, mostly to rice crops, was initially estimated at 1.3 billion pesos ($29.2 million).

The central bank has a 3-5 percent inflation target this year and 2-4 percent target next year.

Slower growth this quarter, due to government underspending, would also likely rule out the need for further near-term rate rises.

Prior to the latest inflation and GDP data, some analysts had expected the central bank would resume raising rates as early as the first quarter of 2015. A small majority in the same poll now see rates rising in the second half of next year.

In deciding the timing of the first rate increase next year, policymakers will take their cue from when the U.S. Federal Reserve moves to tighten policy, analysts said.

"We see the BSP acting ahead of this so as to smoothen some volatility as a rising U.S. rate environment is a major asset allocation decision for investors," Security Bank's Ella said.

To contain inflationary pressures, the central bank tightened monetary policy five times in as many meetings this year. In addition to raising the main rate and the SDA rate, it also increased banks' reserve requirements.

The series of policy moves have also helped contain the rise in domestic liquidity. Money supply grew at its slowest pace in one-and-a-half years in October.

