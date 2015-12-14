A customer counts peso bills as she bought half a sack of rice at a store in a public market in Mandaluyong City Metro Manila March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

MANILA The Philippine central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday and throughout the first half of next year.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll said the central bank can afford to keep the overnight borrowing rate steady PHCBIR=ECI at 4.0 percent with inflation forecast to fall within its 2-4 percent target next year, and economic growth seen gathering speed in 2016 on higher government spending.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will also likely refrain from adjusting monetary policy until it has shifted to an interest rate corridor system from the second quarter of next year.

Five of eight economists who have long-term forecasts for monetary policy said interest rates will likely be raised by a total 50 basis points in the second half of next year. Two expected a quarter of a percentage point increase for the whole of 2016, and one saw steady rates next year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)