A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

MANILA The Philippine central bank on Thursday kept its inflation forecasts for this year and 2018 unchanged, but said risks were tilted to the upside.

It maintained its average inflation forecast for 2017 at 3.4 percent, and for 2018 at 3.0 percent, central bank managing director Francisco Dakila told a news conference.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI steady at 3.0 percent, as expected.

