DAVAO, Philippines The incoming Philippines transportation chief said on Monday President-elect Rodrigo Duterte should be given emergency powers by Congress for two years to solve a debilitating traffic crisis in the capital Manila and elsewhere.

The emergency powers will quicken the release of government funds aimed at declogging main roads that have hurt businesses and the overall economy.

Transporation Secretary Arthur Tugade, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference, cited the 2.4 billion pesos ($52 million) in potential daily income lost due to the traffic problem based on a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

($1 = 46.3300 Philippine pesos)

