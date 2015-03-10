MANILA JG Summit Holdings Inc (JGS.PS), the Philippines' second-largest conglomerate by market value, remains on the lookout for acquisitions following its food subsidiary's $609 million takeover of a New Zealand snacks maker, its president said.

"I know our balance sheet and cash flows would support further acquisitions if necessary or if a reasonable one appears," JG Summit President Lance Gokongwei told Reuters on Tuesday.

The conglomerate is biased toward business it is familiar with, he said. JG Summit subsidiary Universal Robina Corp (URC.PS) bought New Zealand Snack Food Holdings, the parent of Griffin's Foods Ltd in July.

JG Summit, which started as a corn starch producer in 1957, is also involved in the snacks and beverage, property development, airline, banking and petrochemicals businesses.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)