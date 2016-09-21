Philippines' Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez gestures during a news conference at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA A dozen more Philippine mines, mostly nickel projects, are in danger of being suspended in an ongoing environmental crackdown on the sector, an environment undersecretary said on Wednesday.

The audit committee recommended to halt the operations of 12 more mines because of environmental and legal violations, Environment Undersecretary Leo Jasareno told reporters.

"We will be ready with the final report on Monday," Jasareno said, adding that Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez will decide on the suspension.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)