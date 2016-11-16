From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
MANILA, Philippines Officials and organizers of the Miss Universe 2016 competition confirmed on Wednesday the next pageant will be held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, in January 2017.
Miss Universe Organization Vice President Shawn McClain signed contracts with Philippine sponsors led by former governor Chavit Singson who will invest $11 million into the event.
Singson said he was glad to see the Miss Universe pageant "back home."
McClain said the Miss Universe Organization wants to host the pageant in Manila again for its "energetic" and "engaged" fan base.
The live broadcast of the competition draws 500 million viewers worldwide, including many from the Philippines, according to McClain.
The Philippines was the first Asian country to host the annual competition in 1974 and again held the pageant in 1994.
Filipina beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach holds the Miss Universe crown from 2015.
(Reporting by Reuters TV in Manila; Editing by David Gregorio)
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.