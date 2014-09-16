MANILA The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is on the lookout for profitable energy, food and airline companies abroad that it can acquire to help boost its cash flow and profits, its senior executive said.

"Oil and gas is our priority," San Miguel President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang told reporters late on Monday. "A good investment is a company with stable cash flow and consistent profit," he added.

Ang said the conglomerate is also interested in buying into a U.S. or Japanese airline, but declined to give details.

April Lee-Tan, Vice-President and Head of Research Department at COL Financial Group Inc in Manila, said acquiring established companies overseas would help alleviate concerns about San Miguel's liquidity.

"It would also provide some diversification and at least the focus would be on cash flow generating companies," said Lee-Tan.

The 124-year old conglomerate, as of end-June, had 787.7 billion pesos ($17.91 billion) in total liabilities while total assets stood at 1.2 trillion pesos.

San Miguel has said it is planning a solo bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), owner of brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.

Locally, San Miguel plans to bid for a number of infrastructure projects under the Philippines' public-private partnership scheme, Ang said.

Last week, San Miguel signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in Philippine Airlines Inc [PHL.UL] back the Lucio Tan group, in a transaction worth around $1 billion.

Shares of San Miguel rose 0.4 percent to 78.5 pesos apiece while the broader index .PSI is up 0.08 percent as of 0406 GMT.

(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)