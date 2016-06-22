From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
MANILA Hundreds of Filipinos skated down a main avenue in Manila before executing flips and tricks at a newly opened skate park, as part of international "Go Skateboarding Day" on Tuesday.
The annual festival, started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in California, gives enthusiasts a chance to have fun, celebrate their passion and promote safe skating.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.