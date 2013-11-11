Rescue workers struggled to reach ravaged towns and villages in the central Philippines on Monday in the chaotic aftermath of a powerful typhoon that killed an estimated 10,000 people and displaced more than 600,000.

Many survivors have lost loved ones and everything they own. They have no food, clean water, medicine or shelter. Bodies left to rot in the fields and by the sides of roads are adding to the risk of disease.

International aid agencies and countries are rushing in supplies and personnel. Here is a non-exhaustive list of donations and efforts, supplementing supplies being flown in from elsewhere in the Philippines.

- AUSTRALIA announced a $10 million package, including medical personnel and non-food items such as tarpaulins, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, water containers and hygiene kits.

- BRITAIN announced a six million pound ($9.6 million) package including aid for up to 500,000 people including temporary shelter, water, plastic sheeting and household items.

- NEW ZEALAND will give NZ$2.15 million in aid.

- JAPAN is to send a 25-strong emergency medical relief team.

- INDONESIA is to dispatch aircraft and logistical aid including personnel, drinking water, food, generators, antibiotics and other medication.

- The UNITED STATES has sent a team of about 90 Marines and sailors, part of a first wave of promised U.S. military assistance. The U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID) is sending emergency shelter and hygiene materials expected to arrive early this week. It is sending 55 tons of emergency food to feed 20,000 children and 15,000 adults for up to five days. The U.S. EMBASSY is sending $100,000 for water and sanitation support.

- The EUROPEAN COMMISSION said it would provide 3 million euros ($4 million) to help worst-affected areas.

- CHINA will give a total of $200,000 in cash in aid.

- INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE will dispatch an emergency team and has launched a $10 million appeal for aid.

- MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES is strengthening its teams with an additional 30 people including medical personnel, logisticians and psychologists arriving in coming days. MSF is also sending 200 tons of medical and relief items.

- THE U.N. CHILDREN'S FUND (UNICEF) is airlifting $1.3 million worth of supplies including water purification tablets, soap, medical kits, tarpaulins, and micro nutrient supplements.

- THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME is airlifting 40 tons of high-energy biscuits, enough to feed 120,000 people for a day, as well as emergency supplies and communications equipment.

(Writing by Laura Philomin; Editing by Nick Macfie)