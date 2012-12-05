Residents saw an uprooted tree to clear the road after Typhoon Bopha hit Tagum City, southern Philippines December 4, 2012. Typhoon Bopha made landfall in southern Philippines early Tuesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, forcing 41,600 people living in coastal areas to flee their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents retrieve their belongings after their house was destroyed by a fallen tree caused by Typhoon Bopha in Cagayan de Oro City, southern Philippines December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Compostela province southern Philippines December 5, 2012. The death toll from the Philippines' strongest typhoon this year rose to around 230, with hundreds missing, local government officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers carry a flash flood victim after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman cries after identifying a relative who was one of the flash flood victims after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Karlos Manlupig

A villager walks on rope over floodwaters that flows down a destroyed road caused by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents rebuild their house which was destroyed by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. Blocked roads and severed communications in the southern Philippines frustrated rescuers on Wednesday as teams searched for hundreds of people missing after the strongest typhoon this year killed at least 283 people. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines December 5, 2012. Blocked roads and severed communications in the southern Philippines frustrated rescuers on Wednesday as teams searched for hundreds of people missing after the strongest typhoon this year killed at least 283 people. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

NEW BATAAN, Philippines Blocked roads and severed communications in the southern Philippines frustrated rescuers on Wednesday as teams searched for hundreds of people missing after the strongest typhoon this year killed at least 283 people.

Typhoon Bopha, with central winds of 120 kph (75 mph) and gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), battered beach resorts and dive spots on Palawan island on Wednesday but it was weakening as it moved west.

Hardest hit was the southern island of Mindanao, where Bopha made landfall on Tuesday. It triggered landslides and floods along the coast and in farming and mining towns inland.

Interior Minister Manuel Roxas said 300 people were missing.

"Entire families were washed away," Roxas, who inspected the disaster zone, told reporters.

Most affected areas were cut off by destroyed roads and collapsed bridges and army search-and-rescue teams were being flown in by helicopter.

Power was cut and communications were down.

According to tallies provided by the military and disaster agency officials, 283 people were killed.

Thousands of people were in shelters and officials appealed for food, water and clothing. Dozens of domestic flights were suspended on Wednesday.

The governor of the worst-hit province, Compostela Valley, in Mindanao said waves of water and mud came crashing down mountains and swept through schools, town halls and clinics where huddled residents had sought shelter.

The death toll in the province stood at 160. In nearby Davao Oriental province, where Bopha made landfall, 110 people were killed.

"The waters came so suddenly and unexpectedly, and the winds were so fierce," the Compostela Valley governor, Arthur Uy, told Reuters by telephone.

He said irrigation reservoirs on top of mountains had given way sending large volumes of water down to the valleys. Torrential rain often triggers landslides down slopes stripped of their forest cover.

Damage to agriculture and infrastructure in the province was extensive, Uy said.

STUNNED

Corn farmer Jerry Pampusa, 42, and his pregnant wife were marooned in their hut but survived.

"We were very scared," Pampusa said. "We felt we were on an island because there was water everywhere."

Another survivor, Francisco Alduisa, said dozens of women and children who had taken shelter in a village centre, had been swept away.

"We found some of the bodies about 10 km (6 miles) away," Alduisa told Reuters. The only building left standing in his village was the school.

Another survivor, Julius Julian Rebucas, said his mother and brother disappeared in a flash flood.

"I no longer have a family," a stunned Rebucas said.

An army commander said two dozen people had been pulled from the mud in one area and were being treated in hospital.

About 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year, often causing death and destruction.

Almost exactly a year ago, Typhoon Washi killed 1,500 people in Mindanao. ($1 = 40.87 Philippine pesos)

(Additional Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Manny Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel)