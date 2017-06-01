Two U.S. studies differ over effects of marijuana on drivers
Two U.S. studies on the effects of marijuana on drivers in states where it is allowed for recreational use came to different conclusions about whether it increases risks behind the wheel.
AMSTERDAM Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said Thursday it had reached deals with New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare for them to use its genomics platform for cancer research and treatment.
MSK, the world's largest private cancer center, will work with Philips on new methods to use genetic data in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Intermountain Healthcare, which runs 22 hospitals and 180 clinics, aims to make its medicine program, which offers individually targeted treatments, available to hospitals worldwide.
Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.
The deals are part of Philips' strategy to grow its data-driven heathcare operations after disposing of all its non-healthcare related businesses in 2016.
Philips estimates the connected care and health informatics market will reach a total value of around 70 billion euros in 2019. Philips reported 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in revenues from connected care in 2016.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by David Evans)
LOS ANGELES The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.