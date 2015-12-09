A Philips logo is seen at Philips headquarters, where Philips CEO Frans van Houten gave a presentation of the company's 2013 full-year results, in Amsterdam January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Philips (PHG.AS) has entered strategic partnerships with Cisco (CSCO.O), SAP (SAPG.DE) and Bosch [ROBG.UL] under which the Dutch company will become their preferred supplier for networked lighting.

Philips Lighting CEO Eric Rondolat said on Wednesday that his company would collaborate with Cisco on networked lighting for office buildings, SAP for city lighting and Bosch on networked homes.

The Dutch healthcare systems and lighting group is planning to spin off its lighting division, the world's largest, next year.

The companies did not provide financial details of the partnerships and the deals are not exclusive.

Cisco manager Steve Steinhilber described the partnership as transformational and said his company is devoting "a lot of resources" to making Philips lights an integral part of Cisco's platform for managing office networks.

Philips estimates the office lighting market at 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) a year.

SAP manager Martin Klein said his company has no plans to draw on other suppliers for its HANA platform, used by city managers to provide an overview of vital city infrastructure.

In October Philips Lighting reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 126 million euros on sales of 1.83 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

